Isles folk recognised in Queen’s New Year Honours list

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 35 min ago 0
Nicola Stove, who has been awarded a BEM in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Two Shetland people will be awarded British Empire Medals after being recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

They are former SIC housing manager Willie Henderson, originally from Dunrossness, and Lerwick resident Nicola Stove.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland’s Area Commander for the isles, Lindsay Tulloch, has been recognised for his outstanding public service, and will receive the highest honour awarded for police service.

Mrs Stove played a key role in helping people during the coronavirus crisis as a volunteer for the British Red Cross.

The 42-year-old became part of the organisation’s Covid-19 task force for the north of Scotland back in March. The area covers huge swathes of the country, from Moray to Skye, and also includes the three island groups.

Her work with the Red Cross has been in addition to her day job supporting people in the community through Independent Living.

Mr Henderson follows in the footsteps of his wife Merryn, who was recognised for her work as a nurse 31 years ago.

The retired council official has had a hand in Shetland’s housing scene for five decades, serving as SIC housing manager and as a dedicated servant to Hjaltland Housing Association.

Mrs Stove said her reaction was one of “complete disbelief,” adding that she thought the letter informing her of the news was a hoax.

She said: “When I opened it I was in a state of disbelief, and initially I thought it was a scam. I closed the email and looked at it a couple of days later just to make sure it was real.”

Chief Inspector Tulloch will receive the Queen’s Police Service medal (QPM).

He said: “This recognition by Her Majesty the Queen today is a great honour which I am extremely humbled and proud to receive.

“I am very fortunate and feel privileged to have the opportunity to be part of a team of dedicated people, not only within Police Scotland, but from partner agencies and the voluntary sector who continue to support and keep people in our communities safe.”

