Old footage captures construction of Sullom Voe terminal

Old footage captures construction of Sullom Voe terminal

Footage from the construction of the Sullom Voe oil terminal, and interviews with the people working on it, has been uploaded to YouTube.

The 22-minute video shows the work ongoing at the site in the late 1970s, and even shows a glimpse of Lerwick’s town centre at the time.

The workers “construction villages” are highlighted as well, with one interviewee explaining that the workers get “cabaret shows” and “a cinema” three nights a week, as well as use of bars and “sporting facilities”.

Viewers may recognise some of the faces interviewed in the video, and enjoy remembering the construction of the site and the images of old Lerwick shop faces.

