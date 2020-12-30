Police appeal for witnesses after report of careless driving

The police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of careless

driving on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was said to have occurred about 1.55pm at the A970 between

Quarff and Fladdabister, whereby a grey Toyota Yaris overtook a cyclist,

causing an oncoming vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The police would like anyone with information regarding the incident to call them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org