News

Police appeal for witnesses after report of careless driving

12 hours 27 min ago 0
The police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of careless
driving on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was said to have occurred about 1.55pm at the A970 between
Quarff and Fladdabister, whereby a grey Toyota Yaris overtook a cyclist,
causing an oncoming vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The police would like anyone with information regarding the incident to call them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org

