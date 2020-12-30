Police appeal for witnesses after report of careless driving
The police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of careless
driving on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was said to have occurred about 1.55pm at the A970 between
Quarff and Fladdabister, whereby a grey Toyota Yaris overtook a cyclist,
causing an oncoming vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
The police would like anyone with information regarding the incident to call them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org
