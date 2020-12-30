Seven more Covid cases as over 300 people isolate

NHS Shetland has recorded a further seven coronavirus cases today (Wednesday 30th December)

That takes the total to 43 for the current outbreak.

The health board say six of the new cases have been in contact with previous positive individuals, while the seventh case has not.

Contact tracing teams are working with that individual to trace their contacts.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said there were now more than 300 people self-isolating.

“We are confident that we understand the spread of the virus in this current outbreak, and that all the appropriate measures are being taken to control the situation.

“However it does remain very serious, and we are likely to see more positive cases before things, hopefully, settle down again.”

The health board say one of the biggest challenges facing contact tracers are that names and telephone numbers provided by customers at restaurants have been inaccurate.

“This significantly slows down the contact tracing process and can mean that people who have been exposed to the virus and may be infected, cannot be contacted and then do not know to self-isolate and protect others,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“We appeal to everyone in our community to give the correct information when visiting these hospitality venues and to think about the consequences of not doing this properly.”

She urged the public not to go into other people’s homes to celebrate New Year tomorrow evening.

The Scottish government decided not to move the isles into level four restrictions, despite the rise in cases.

That will be reviewed constantly however, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.