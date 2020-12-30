News

Shetland to remain under level three restrictions

Ryan Nicolson 5 hours 44 min ago 0
Shetland will remain under level three of coronavirus restrictions, despite rising case numbers.

The isles were placed in level three on Boxing Day, but have recorded 36 cases since Monday 21st December.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not announce any changes to the current restrictions at an address to Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon.

That would be kept under review, she said, with a record number of Covid cases recorded in Scotland today (Wednesday 30th December).

She warned the public that they should not be visiting each other’s homes at the moment, especially for New Year.

This year there could be “no gatherings, no house parties, no first-footing”, she said.

People should “take in the New Year in your own house-hold”, Ms Sturgeon said.

The Scottish government confirmed today that the isles had recorded another seven Covid cases the previous day, taking the cumulative total to 112.

Ms Sturgeon said this week Shetland’s outbreak was being “closely monitored”.

