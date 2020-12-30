News

Two more Covid cases recorded overnight

Ryan Nicolson 12 hours 7 min ago 0
Two more Covid cases recorded overnight
Covid-19 figures have continued to increase.

NHS Shetland has recorded a further two coronavirus cases overnight.

This brings the total number of cases for the current outbreak to 36.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said that both cases were related to the original North Mainland cases, either directly or through household spread.

Another update is expected later this evening (Wednesday 30th December).

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will also update MSPs in Holyrood this afternoon on what restrictions, if any, will be changed in Scotland.

She said yesterday that Shetland’s cases numbers were being “very closely monitored”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.