Two more Covid cases recorded overnight

Covid-19 figures have continued to increase.

NHS Shetland has recorded a further two coronavirus cases overnight.

This brings the total number of cases for the current outbreak to 36.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said that both cases were related to the original North Mainland cases, either directly or through household spread.

Another update is expected later this evening (Wednesday 30th December).

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will also update MSPs in Holyrood this afternoon on what restrictions, if any, will be changed in Scotland.

She said yesterday that Shetland’s cases numbers were being “very closely monitored”.