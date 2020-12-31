News

Contact tracers facing difficult task as four more are positive

Ryan Nicolson 25 min ago 0
NHS Shetland has recorded a further four Covid cases today (Thursday 31st December).

That takes the total number of cases to 58 for this current outbreak.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said these were people who were contacts of known cases.

More tests are being processed, she said, for people living with confirmed cases.

“We are finding that once one person is infected, then the whole household or family
often gets infected too.

“Our contact tracers are working through an extremely long list of people who have been exposed to positive cases and it is still likely there will be more infections.

“We are by no means out of the woods yet.”

Dr Laidlaw said that contact tracers were having “difficult conversations” with people who could not believe they had been exposed to the virus.

Eleven cases were recorded from the evening on Wednesday 30th December to the Thursday morning, with Dr Laidlaw saying some people were now “quite unwell”.

More than 300 people have been asked to self-isolate as a result of the cluster.

Meanwhile, chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch has urged the public to “take personal responsibility” and stay indoors this New Year.

