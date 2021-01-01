Fourteen Covid cases in past 24 hours

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

NHS Shetland has confirmed a further 14 cases today (Friday 1st January).

That takes the number of cases to 72 for the current cluster.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the most concerning thing was that many positive cases were not showing any symptoms.

“We are hearing people say that they have had a new cough but didn’t get a test because they didn’t think it was a Covid cough.

“Any new continuous cough should be a prompt to get a test, along with a high temperature or loss/change in taste or smell.”

Dr Laidlaw said they were “fighting back a wave of infections” now.

She urged anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms to stay at home.

“While many people will recover from Covid, we know that it makes others very unwell and that some have long term effects, and sadly a small number do die.”

“We cannot be complacent.”