Health board ‘cautiously optimistic’ as no new cases recorded

NHS Shetland has confirmed there have been no new Covid cases today (Saturday 2nd January).

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said she was “cautiously optimistic” that the community staying at home was beginning to show results.

Dr Laidlaw said that testing was ongoing locally.

“Most of the cases we have been picking up are within families,” she said.

She reminded the public that it was imperative they continued to follow all public health advice to drive cases down.

“With regards to the current outbreak we do not know how many other people in Shetland may be infectious but showing no symptoms,” Dr Laidlaw said.