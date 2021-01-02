News

Warning about icy roads

11 hours 16 min ago 0
Warning about icy roads
Click on image to enlarge.

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on icy roads around the isles.

The main A970 and A971 roads were said to be affected by “widespread ice” on Friday evening, with ice patches likely on untreated roads.

Police sergeant Sam Gershon urged drivers to take care driving, to leave extra time for their journeys and to adapt to any changing conditions.

The SIC were notified of the ice by police on Friday night, and gritters were called out to treat the roads.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.