Warning about icy roads

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on icy roads around the isles.

The main A970 and A971 roads were said to be affected by “widespread ice” on Friday evening, with ice patches likely on untreated roads.

Police sergeant Sam Gershon urged drivers to take care driving, to leave extra time for their journeys and to adapt to any changing conditions.

The SIC were notified of the ice by police on Friday night, and gritters were called out to treat the roads.