Covid situation in Shetland is ‘stabilising’, first minister tells MSPs

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the situation in Shetland was "stabilising"

The Covid-19 outbreak in Shetland is “stabilising”, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told an emergency sitting of the Scottish parliament.

MSPs were recalled to Holyrood for an urgent update which saw mainland Scotland put into lockdown (see below).

Shetland is among the island communities to stay in level three, although schools will be closed until February.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “We looked very carefully at Shetland, because Shetland has had a high number of cases in recent days but the indications, yesterday and today, are that that is stabilising but of course we will be monitoring that very carefully indeed.”

Ms Sturgeon was responding to Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie who asked what impact remote learning would have on island pupils, particularly those living in areas with poor broadband.

Ms Sturgeon replied that the “cautious decision” was necessary because she feared keeping schools open may otherwise “jeopardise overall stability “.