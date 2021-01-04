News

Covid situation in Shetland is ‘stabilising’, first minister tells MSPs

Adam Civico 1 hour 49 min ago 0
Covid situation in Shetland is ‘stabilising’, first minister tells MSPs
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the situation in Shetland was "stabilising"

The Covid-19 outbreak in Shetland is “stabilising”, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told an emergency sitting of the Scottish parliament.

MSPs were recalled to Holyrood for an urgent update which saw mainland Scotland put into lockdown (see below).

Shetland is among the island communities to stay in level three, although schools will be closed until February. 

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “We looked very carefully at Shetland, because Shetland has had a high number of cases in recent days but the indications, yesterday and today, are that that is stabilising but of course we will be monitoring that very carefully indeed.”  

Ms Sturgeon was responding to Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie who asked what impact remote learning would have on island pupils, particularly those living in areas with poor broadband.

Ms Sturgeon replied that the “cautious decision” was necessary because she feared keeping schools open may otherwise “jeopardise overall stability “.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.