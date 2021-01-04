MSP calls for Shetland businesses to have access to government support, despite avoiding lockdown 

Highlands And Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Shetland businesses should have access to the same support available to those forced to close due to lockdown, an MSP has suggested.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston raised concerns with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following her announcement that most of Scotland would be facing tougher restrictions until February.

Although Shetland, and other island regions, will remain under level three, Mr Halcro Johnson said some local businesses would not be able to open, even though legally permitted to do so.

It means those businesses will be unable to access the support available in the rest of Scotland.

Mr Halcro Johnston said the lack of support could place jobs and livelihoods would be put at risk

“That would be a huge blow for our island communities and could have a devastating impact on the local economies in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles for which tourism is so important.

He called for swift action to address the issue.