MSP pays tribute to hard working farmers and fishermen who have kept Scotland supplied through pandemic

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 41 min ago 0
Highland and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Farmers and fishermen have been thanked for their efforts keeping shops supplied throughout the pandemic.

Jamie Halcro Johnson, the Highlands and Islands MSP, paid tribute to their hard work.

Mr Halcro Johnson, who is also shadow cabinet secretary for the rural economy said: “Scotland’s farmers and fishermen have been working hard throughout the pandemic, making sure shops are supplied and the nation is fed.”

“While the Christmas and New Year break was a time to wind down for many, when you have animals to look after, or fish to catch, then taking the festive period off was not really an option and, after a tough year, many farmers and fishermen continued to work throughout the holidays.”

Mr Halcro Johnston, whose family farm in Orkney, said the nation owed a “debt of thanks” for the contribution made by those working in the food sector during these “unprecedented times”.

