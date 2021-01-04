Shetland avoids full lockdown but Sturgeon urges folk to ‘stay at home’ as Covid numbers continue to escalate

Nicola Sturgeon.

Shetland folk have been urged to ‘stay at home’ – despite avoiding the full lockdown affecting the rest of the country.

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement today (Monday) following the emergency recall of parliament to deal with the “extremely serious” situation facing the nation.

While most of Scotland is to be placed in full lockdown from midnight, Shetland and other island areas will remain at level three.

Ms Sturgeon said the decision to impose stricter restrictions, similar to the initial lockdown in March, was based on “compelling evidence” that a new strain of the virus is up to 70 per cent more transmittable.

She said the faster spread of the new variant was a “massive blow”.

Although island regions, including Shetland, are to remain under level three restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said the “fundamental advice for everyone” was to stay home.

“That’s the single best way of staying safe,” she added.

Shetland has been operating under tier three restrictions since Boxing Day. It means non-essential shops can stay open and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors.

Non-essential travel between Shetland and tier four areas of Scotland, as well as the other UK nations, remains prohibited.

Like many parts of the country, new case numbers in Shetland have risen in recent weeks.