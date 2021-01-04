News

Shetland avoids full lockdown but Sturgeon urges folk to ‘stay at home’ as Covid numbers continue to escalate

3 hours 5 min ago 0
Shetland avoids full lockdown but Sturgeon urges folk to ‘stay at home’ as Covid numbers continue to escalate
Nicola Sturgeon.

Shetland folk have been urged to ‘stay at home’ – despite avoiding the full lockdown affecting the rest of the country. 

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement today (Monday) following the emergency recall of parliament to deal with the “extremely serious” situation facing the nation. 

While most of Scotland is to be placed in full lockdown from midnight, Shetland and other island areas will remain at level three. 

Ms Sturgeon said the decision to impose stricter restrictions, similar to the initial lockdown in March, was based on “compelling evidence” that a new strain of the virus is up to 70  per cent more transmittable. 

She said the faster spread of the new variant was a “massive blow”. 

Although island regions, including Shetland, are to remain under level three restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said the “fundamental advice for everyone” was to stay home.

“That’s the single best way of staying safe,” she added.

Shetland has been operating under tier three restrictions since Boxing Day. It means non-essential shops can stay open and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors. 

Non-essential travel  between Shetland and tier four areas of Scotland, as well as the other UK nations, remains prohibited. 

Like many parts of the country, new case numbers in Shetland have risen in recent weeks. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.