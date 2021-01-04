News

Support for EU citizens

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 41 min ago 0
EU residents are being urged to make sure they secure their right to continue living in the isles.

Citizens of the EU, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Switzerland can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue to live, work and study in the UK.

The scheme grants an immigration status that also allows folk to continue to be eligible for public services.

Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau has received UK government funding to provide support to those who need help applying for settled status.

Bureau Manager Karen Eunson said: “People can apply themselves but, if anyone would like extra support, we can help.

“CAB can provide help to people in gathering the evidence they need and in making the online application. We can also refer people for expert help if their situation is more complex.”

CAB are offering advice by phone or Zoom, with the first appointments available from 18th January.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

