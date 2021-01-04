Support for EU citizens

EU residents are being urged to make sure they secure their right to continue living in the isles.

Citizens of the EU, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Switzerland can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue to live, work and study in the UK.

The scheme grants an immigration status that also allows folk to continue to be eligible for public services.

Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau has received UK government funding to provide support to those who need help applying for settled status.

Bureau Manager Karen Eunson said: “People can apply themselves but, if anyone would like extra support, we can help.

“CAB can provide help to people in gathering the evidence they need and in making the online application. We can also refer people for expert help if their situation is more complex.”

CAB are offering advice by phone or Zoom, with the first appointments available from 18th January.