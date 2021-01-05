All leisure centres to remain closed until February

All eight of Shetland Recreational Trust’s (SRT) leisure centres will remain shut until at least the beginning of February.

SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw said he regretted to confirm the decision. The leisure centres will only re-open on Monday 1st February at the earliest.

Mr Laidlaw said although Shetland had been kept in level three by the Scottish government on Monday, the message was “very clear” that the public should stay at home as much as possible.

“With the increased number of cases locally, and the fact that all schools will also be closed until February, it is prudent for us to remain closed as this time.

“Reducing contact with others and keeping each other safe now will hopefully put us in a better position at the end of January.”