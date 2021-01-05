News

All leisure centres to remain closed until February

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 1 min ago 0
All leisure centres to remain closed until February

All eight of Shetland Recreational Trust’s (SRT) leisure centres will remain shut until at least the beginning of February.

SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw said he regretted to confirm the decision. The leisure centres will only re-open on Monday 1st February at the earliest.

Mr Laidlaw said although Shetland had been kept in level three by the Scottish government on Monday, the message was “very clear” that the public should stay at home as much as possible.

“With the increased number of cases locally, and the fact that all schools will also be closed until February, it is prudent for us to remain closed as this time.

“Reducing contact with others and keeping each other safe now will hopefully put us in a better position at the end of January.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.