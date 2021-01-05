All over 50s to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by early May, First Minister claims

Everyone aged over 50 is to have received their first Covid-19 vaccination by early May, the First Minister has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon today announced that around 2.5 million people in Scotland should receive the vaccination by then.

Around 100,000 people have already received the jab – mainly health and social care workers and vulnerable care home residents.

In Shetland, the first vaccine was administered to occupational therapy nurse Sam Wylie on 11th December.

Since then, the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine has also become available, which is hoped to speed up the inoculation programme.

Ms Sturgeon said the government would do everything it could to increase the pace.

However, she said she did not want to make promises that could not be delivered.

Ms Sturgeon said the “biggest unknown” was the level of vaccine supplies next month and beyond.

“This is without a doubt the most important thing that the government has to undertake right now,” she said,