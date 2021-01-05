Arts & Entertainment News

Fair Game exhibition focuses on ’emotive’ elements of Shetland’s social history

Adam Civico 5 hours 45 min ago 0
Peats weren’t just used to heat the home, and for cooking. Islanders used them in many ways, even in industry. Dried kelp (inset) was burnt in peat-fired kilns to produce a material used in glass manufacture.

A “politically incorrect” exhibition has been launched online by Shetland Museum and Archives.

“Fair Game” examines three customs which museum curator Ian Tait said were nowadays “viewed rather emotively” – hunting seabirds and eggs, whaling, and harvesting peat.

The exhibition is part of the Between Islands project which began in 2014 to celebrate similarities and difference of Shetland, Orkney and the Outer Hebrides.

Dr Tait said: “The result is an online show which is presented through a fantastic new website. It explores three customs, which are now viewed rather emotively – fowling, whaling and peat cutting.

“We have looked at processes or traditions that are now seen as ‘non-politically correct’ and take a non-judgemental, factual approach to them, exploring how islanders traditionally used these resources, why they abandoned traditions and question what’s to stop their return in the future?”

People in the Western and Northern Isles all ate whale meat. However, they abandoned the centuries-old practice, and although folk still used the blubber and bones for a century longer, this ceased too.  A stranded whale is beach litter in Britain’s islands, unlike in Faroe.
