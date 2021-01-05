Navy experts carry out controlled explosion on World War Two hand grenade in Shetland
Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on a World War Two hand grenade in Shetland.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Royal Navy’s Clyde-based Northern Diving Group travelled to Shetland yesterday (Monday) to investigate an item of suspected ordnance.
It had been found in a disused vehicle at a vacant croft near to Wells.
The MOD said: “The item was found to be a World War Two hand grenade and Northern Diving Group personnel made the item safe by carrying out a controlled explosion.”
The controlled explosion was carried out today (Tuesday).
Police Scotland was first alerted to the discovery on Monday.
A police spokesman said that the croft was at the end of an uninhabited road and well out of the way.
