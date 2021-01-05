News Videos

Navy experts carry out controlled explosion on World War Two hand grenade in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 30 min ago 0
A controlled explosion was carried out on the hand grenade. Photo: Royal Navy.

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on a World War Two hand grenade in Shetland. 

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Royal Navy’s Clyde-based Northern Diving Group travelled to Shetland yesterday (Monday) to investigate an item of suspected ordnance. 

It had been found in a disused vehicle at a vacant croft near to Wells. 

The MOD said: “The item was found to be a World War Two hand grenade and Northern Diving Group personnel made the item safe by carrying out a controlled explosion.”

The controlled explosion was carried out today (Tuesday).

Police Scotland was first alerted to the discovery on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the croft was at the end of an uninhabited road and well out of the way.

 

 

