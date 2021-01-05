Shetland’s new Covid-19 case brings total since New Year to 23

Shetland has recorded another Covid-19 case, according to the Scottish government’s first data bulletin of the year.

The official figures, published today (Tuesday) show Shetland’s total now stands at 151.

It marks an increase of 23 since the government’s last bulletin, which was published on 31st December.

Shetland’s figure at the time stood at 128.

Today’s figures show that 19 cases were reported on New Year’s Day, followed by an extra one on each day since.

NHS Shetland has been keeping the community informed about the new cases in the absence of official government statistics.

Yesterday, the health board confirmed three patients were stable in hospital with Covid-19.

Across Scotland, 2,529 new cases were recorded in today’s bulletin.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there were currently 1,347 people in hospital with the virus – 255 more than a week ago

She said the current situation was more serious than at any time since spring.