Police issue appeal to trace driver of car which may have broken down on A971
Police want to speak with the driver of a car which may have broken down at the roadside in Central Mainland.
PC Drummond in Lerwick issued an appeal last night (Monday) relating to a vehicle, which may have broken down on the A971 between Bixter and its junction with the B9075, specifically at Heglibister.
It followed a report from a member of the public who had raised raising concern about the vehcile.
It is thought to have broken down between 7-7.30pm on Sunday. Officers have been unable to trace it since.
Anyone who noticed a broken down vehicle or has information about it is asked to call police on 101.
People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
