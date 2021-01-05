News

Police issue appeal to trace driver of car which may have broken down on A971

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 4 min ago 0
The vehicle is thought to have broken down at Heglibister. Photo: Google.

Police want to speak with the driver of a car which may have broken down at the roadside in Central Mainland. 

PC Drummond in Lerwick issued an appeal last night (Monday) relating to a vehicle, which may have broken down on the A971 between Bixter and its junction with the B9075, specifically at Heglibister. 

It followed a report from a member of the public who had raised  raising concern about the vehcile.

It is thought to have broken down between 7-7.30pm on Sunday. Officers have been unable to trace it since. 

Anyone who noticed a broken down vehicle or has information about it is asked to call police on 101. 

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

