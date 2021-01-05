News

South Mainland festival cancelled for another year

Ryan Nicolson 7 hours 24 min ago 0
South Mainland festival cancelled for another year
Light-up ahead of the Bill Procession. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) festival has been pushed back to 2022.

The festival was originally postponed only days before it was set to be held in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jarl Jamie Laurenson, and the Smuha committee, have now taken the “unanimous” decision to push the event back by another year.

In an announcement on Facebook, the Smuha committee said that the festival would now be held on Friday 11th March 2021 – “assuming the pandemic is under control at that time”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.