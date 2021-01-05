South Mainland festival cancelled for another year

Light-up ahead of the Bill Procession. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) festival has been pushed back to 2022.

The festival was originally postponed only days before it was set to be held in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jarl Jamie Laurenson, and the Smuha committee, have now taken the “unanimous” decision to push the event back by another year.

In an announcement on Facebook, the Smuha committee said that the festival would now be held on Friday 11th March 2021 – “assuming the pandemic is under control at that time”.