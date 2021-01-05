Ten new Covid cases recorded with four in hospital

Covid-19 figures have continued to increase.

NHS Shetland has reported a further ten Covid cases today (Tuesday 5th January).

The total of confirmed cases for the current outbreak is now at 84.

Most are linked to the North Mainland cluster and all of their contacts have been traced.

The health board said they were still receiving a number of requests for tests, and more cases were expected.

Director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said that four people were now in the Gilbert Bain Hospital with Covid, although all were stable.