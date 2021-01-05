Travel to and from Shetland for essential purposes only, NorthLink reminds passengers 

NorthLink has reminded customers planning journeys to or from Shetland that only essential travel is currently permitted.

The ferry operator posted an announcement on its Facebook page this morning, in response to new measures announced by the First Minister yesterday to tackle rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Nicola Sturgeon introduced new lockdown measures across mainland Scotland from midnight, requiring folk to stay at home.

While Shetland and other island regions face fewer restrictions under level three, travel to mainland Scotland, and other parts of the UK, remains prohibited, unless for essential purposes.

NorthLink said its sailing between Orkney Shetland and the mainland remained open.

“However, travel must be for essential reasons only,” it added.

“Mainland Scotland is in tier four, where by law, you can only leave your home, or garden, if you have a reasonable excuse.”

NorthLink urged customers to get in touch if they need to change their travel plans.