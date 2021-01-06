Health board hopes to vaccinate 2,000 by end of January

Occupational health nurse Sam Wylie receives Shetland's first Covid-19 vaccine from her colleague Margaret Cooper.

NHS Shetland is aiming to give 2,000 people the Covid vaccine by the end of the month – depending on vaccine supply.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said that 435 people had already been vaccinated using the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Of the 435 people that have been given the vaccine so far, 169 were NHS staff, 161 were care home staff and 105 were care home residents.

Dr Laidlaw said they were also expecting a delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

That vaccine would be used primarily on “people aged over 80”, Dr Laidlaw said, starting with those who were housebound.

“All the care home residents who are able to have the Pfizer vaccine have already been vaccinated,” she added.