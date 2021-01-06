News

Health board hopes to vaccinate 2,000 by end of January

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 47 min ago 0
Health board hopes to vaccinate 2,000 by end of January
Occupational health nurse Sam Wylie receives Shetland's first Covid-19 vaccine from her colleague Margaret Cooper.

NHS Shetland is aiming to give 2,000 people the Covid vaccine by the end of the month – depending on vaccine supply.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said that 435 people had already been vaccinated using the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Of the 435 people that have been given the vaccine so far, 169 were NHS staff, 161 were care home staff and 105 were care home residents.

Dr Laidlaw said they were also expecting a delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

That vaccine would be used primarily on “people aged over 80”, Dr Laidlaw said, starting with those who were housebound.

“All the care home residents who are able to have the Pfizer vaccine have already been vaccinated,” she added.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.