New King Harald Street flats are revealed

Hjaltland Housing Association's new flats in King Harald Street.

Hjaltland Housing has taken the wraps off its latest development at King Harald Street.

Built by DITT Construction Ltd, the project sees the provision of 27 new flats in the centre of Lerwick.

The site was gifted to the Association in 2016 by Shetland Islands Council for the provision of housing.

The Scottish government provided £3.2 million in grant funding as part of an effort to deliver new affordable homes in Shetland.

All twenty seven properties are one bedroom, two person flats with the ten ground floor units

designed as accessible homes to meet changing needs.

All properties are fully networked with fibre to promote digital inclusion and maximise broadband speeds.

Chief executive of Hjaltland Bryan Leask said: “I am delighted to see the completion of these fantastic new homes.”