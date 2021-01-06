Pair jailed for murder set to go before appeal judges

Dawn Smith and Ross MacDougall were found guilty last year. Photo: Police Scotland

A man and a woman convicted of killing a mother of two in Lerwick are set to go before appeal judges.

Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, were handed life sentences for killing Tracy Walker, 40, in July 2019.

The pair stood trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last year and denied striking Tracy on the head with a rock before strangling her and stabbing her in the throat.

Judge Lord Uist told MacDougall he would have to serve a minimum of 23 years before he could apply for parole. Smith was told she would have to serve at least 20 years and two months before she could hope for release from custody.

Now lawyers for the pair have notified officials at the Court of Criminal Appeal of their intention to go there.

An official at the court confirmed on Wednesday that the two accused’s legal representatives had notified them of their intention to appeal. It is not known at this stage whether they are appealing against their convictions or sentences.

During proceedings last year, the pair had denied murdering Miss Walker but were found guilty by a jury.

The appeals are expected to be heard later this year.

James Mulholland