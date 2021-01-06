Public reminded not to show at A&E but for emergencies

NHS Shetland has reminded the public not to turn up at the A&E department at the Gilbert Bain Hospital unless it is an emergency.

The health board said they had a “high volume” of people showing up at A&E when they should be calling NHS24 for assistance instead.

People should not go to A&E unless their condition was “life-threatening”, and should not go if they had Covid symptoms.

Examples of instances in which people could go to A&E include a loss of consciousness, severe bleeding or chest pains.

Unless the situation was critical or life-threatening, the public were urged to contact NHS24 on 111.

Director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said that for “initial advice”, people should contact NHS24 if it was not an emergency.

They may then be advised to attend A&E for assessment, she said.

Four people are currently in the Gilbert Bain Hospital with respiratory problems related to Covid. All four are said to be stable.