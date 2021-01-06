News

Public reminded not to show at A&E but for emergencies

2 hours 44 min ago 0
Public reminded not to show at A&E but for emergencies

NHS Shetland has reminded the public not to turn up at the A&E department at the Gilbert Bain Hospital unless it is an emergency.

The health board said they had a “high volume” of people showing up at A&E when they should be calling NHS24 for assistance instead.

People should not go to A&E unless their condition was “life-threatening”, and should not go if they had Covid symptoms.

Examples of instances in which people could go to A&E include a loss of consciousness, severe bleeding or chest pains.

Unless the situation was critical or life-threatening, the public were urged to contact NHS24 on 111.

Director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said that for “initial advice”, people should contact NHS24 if it was not an emergency.

They may then be advised to attend A&E for assessment, she said.

Four people are currently in the Gilbert Bain Hospital with respiratory problems related to Covid. All four are said to be stable.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.