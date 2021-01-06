Shetland records 12 more Covid-19 cases in government’s latest daily bulletin

A further 12 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Shetland, according to the Scottish government’s official figures.

The daily bulletin published today (Wednesday) shows Shetland’s total figure has now reached 163 since the start of the pandemic – up from 151 yesterday.

It follows an announcement last night from NHS Shetland confirming a further 10 cases across the isles.

The health board has been publishing its daily updates later than the official government figures.

It means the 12 new cases reported by the government today likely includes some of the 10 reported by NHS Shetland last night.

The health board said it was still receiving a number of requests for tests, and more cases were expected.