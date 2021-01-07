Call made for answers and action on fishing disruption

A call has been made for the government to give “answers and action” on emerging frustrations in the fishing sector over the UK’s EU trade deal.

It comes after complaints from industry representatives that the agreement has left the UK fleet with fewer fishing opportunities.

Now, an urgent call is being made for ministers to explain themselves in parliament, and outline steps which could be taken to mitigate growing disruption to seafood exports to the EU.

The demand is being made by Isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

“In the days since Boris Johnson struck his deal it has become increasingly clear that the promises made by the Prime Minister to fishermen have not been kept.

“Industry figures have said that some parts of the new agreement are even worse than the Common Fisheries Policy that came before it – which takes some doing.

“None of this had fully come to light when the deal was bulldozed through parliament last week. So I am calling on ministers to come to Parliament and explain how they plan to make good the losses to fishermen caused by their backtracking.

“It is also vital that we get answers and action from the government on the more immediate challenges fishermen are finding in getting their product to market since the start of January.

“Whatever the root cause – I have heard of health certificate delays, Covid testing problems and barcode issues all cited.

“Fishermen and their trading partners need confidence that they can get out and land their catch without disruption.

“I know industry leaders have been doing their part to fix these problems – we should hear from the government as well.”