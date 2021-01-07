Carmichael says Trump is risk to liberal democracy

MP Alistair Carmichael has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to condemn President Donald Trump’s role in scenes which saw his supporters storm the Capitol building in Washington.

Mr Johnson called the images “disgraceful” on Wednesday evening, but Mr Carmichael said he should call out the man responsible for the riots.

He said it was not enough to criticise the mobs on the streets while “ignoring the role of the President in putting them there”.

“What has happened in the United States this week is a reminder of the risks we all face when the norms of liberal democracy are eroded,” Mr Carmichael said.

“If this were happening in Africa or South America our Prime Minister would be calling out those responsible.

“Friendship sometimes requires hard truths and as a close ally of the United States we must do the same here to support the peaceful transition of power.”