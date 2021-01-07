News

Carmichael says Trump is risk to liberal democracy

13 hours 51 min ago 0
Carmichael says Trump is risk to liberal democracy

MP Alistair Carmichael has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to condemn President Donald Trump’s role in scenes which saw his supporters storm the Capitol building in Washington.

Mr Johnson called the images “disgraceful” on Wednesday evening, but Mr Carmichael said he should call out the man responsible for the riots.

He said it was not enough to criticise the mobs on the streets while “ignoring the role of the President in putting them there”.

“What has happened in the United States this week is a reminder of the risks we all face when the norms of liberal democracy are eroded,” Mr Carmichael said.

“If this were happening in Africa or South America our Prime Minister would be calling out those responsible.

“Friendship sometimes requires hard truths and as a close ally of the United States we must do the same here to support the peaceful transition of power.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.