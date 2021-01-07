Dancer secures place with National Youth Dance Company

Emily Briggs

An isles dancer has been selected for a place in the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland – the flagship contemporary dance company for exceptional young dancers in Scotland.

Emily Briggs was chosen by national organisation YDance after an online audition process which saw 30 of Scotland’s most talented young dancers apply for one of 12 spaces.

Ms Briggs started dancing when she was four years old and attended the Shetland Community School of Ballet.

She is now studying dance and drama at Performing Arts Studio Scotland in Edinburgh.