News

Dancer secures place with National Youth Dance Company

11 hours 41 min ago 0
Dancer secures place with National Youth Dance Company
Emily Briggs

An isles dancer has been selected for a place in the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland – the flagship contemporary dance company for exceptional young dancers in Scotland.

Emily Briggs was chosen by national organisation YDance after an online audition process which saw 30 of Scotland’s most talented young dancers apply for one of 12 spaces.

Ms Briggs started dancing when she was four years old and attended the Shetland Community School of Ballet.

She is now studying dance and drama at Performing Arts Studio Scotland in Edinburgh.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.