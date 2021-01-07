News

Five Covid cases in the past 48 hours

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 43 min ago 0
NHS Shetland has confirmed a further five coronavirus cases over the past two days.

That takes the total number of cases for the current outbreak to 89.

The health board said these new cases were “mostly linked” to the cluster which started in the North Mainland.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said while the outbreak appeared to be contained, some in the community may still be infectious without knowing it.

Dr Laidlaw said it was “imperative that everyone remained extremely cautious and maintained physical distancing”.

“The rollout of vaccinations is a priority and, as well as delivering the first phase to protect the most vulnerable people in Shetland, we are also working on the logistics of how it will work going forward once we have a larger supply of vaccine.”

