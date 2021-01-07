Man finds six foot snakeskin on Staney Hill

Magnus Williamson and the snakeskin he found while out walking.

A man who found a large snakeskin on Staney Hill has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Magnus Williamson said he made the discovery while out walking near Lerwick yesterday (Wednesday).

“It’s very unusual,” he said. “I thought it was pretty crazy to be honest.”

At first, Mr Williamson said he thought it may have been a piece of plastic, but on closer inspection noticed the distinctive markings.

“It kind of begs the question – what happened to the snake?” he said.

The 20-year-old apprentice joiner took it home and called the police and RSPCA for advice.

However, he was told there was little to be done unless a pet owner reported their snake missing.

Mr Williamson, who describes himself as an animal lover, said the length of the skin, which stretched out to around six feet, must have belonged to a fairly large creature, although he was unsure of the particular species.

He has appealed for anyone with information about a missing snake, or knowledge about what species it may be, to get in touch.

Email magnuswilliamson1234@gmail.com to contact him.