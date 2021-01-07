News

Man finds six foot snakeskin on Staney Hill

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 18 min ago 0
Man finds six foot snakeskin on Staney Hill
Magnus Williamson and the snakeskin he found while out walking.

A man who found a large snakeskin on Staney Hill has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Magnus Williamson said he made the discovery while out walking near Lerwick yesterday (Wednesday).

“It’s very unusual,” he said. “I thought it was pretty crazy to be honest.”

At first, Mr Williamson said he thought it may have been a piece of plastic, but on closer inspection noticed the distinctive markings.

“It kind of begs the question – what happened to the snake?” he said.

The 20-year-old apprentice joiner took it home and called the police and RSPCA for advice.

However, he was told there was little to be done unless a pet owner reported their snake missing.

Mr Williamson, who describes himself as an animal lover, said the length of the skin, which stretched out to around six feet, must have belonged to a fairly large creature, although he was unsure of the particular species.

He has appealed for anyone with information about a missing snake, or knowledge about what species it may be, to get in touch.

Email magnuswilliamson1234@gmail.com to contact him.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.