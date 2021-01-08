Headlines News

Ryan Taylor
Call made for student rent rebates
MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Students should be given “clear and detailed guidance” to help them prepare for the new academic term.

That is according to the Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman, who also says scholars should be given rent rebates.

The call from Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart comes after college and university students were told to continue remote learning at least until the end of February.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education announced today [Friday] that “detailed sectoral guidance will be published as soon as possible next week”.

But Ms Wishart has argued the new timetable has applied since 5th January.

She said: “Students want to do the right thing but many remain in the dark about what exactly is permitted under the new lockdown rules.

“Students still have questions about accessing learning materials left in term-time accommodation and on rules around forming and re-forming households.

“In the middle of this cold snap they might be liable for problems in properties that they are not allowed to attend.

“They need urgent answers to help them make them make safe decisions to ensure they are in the best place to begin in the new term.”

Ms Wishart added: “The government was slow to act on getting detailed plans and guidance in place for the pre-Christmas movement of students.

“Students expect and deserve better.

“News today that online learning will continue throughout February also means many will be stuck paying for student accommodation or private housing they can’t use.

“The government should ensure these students are treated fairly and are supported with a proper rebate.

“Many of them have made huge sacrifices to keep others safe, they should not be punished financially for doing so.”

