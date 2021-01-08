New Covid testing regime for Viking workers

Workers travelling to the isles to carry out duties on the Viking Energy windfarm will be subject to coronavirus testing.

SSE Renewable said it had agreed to introduce the regime.

In a statement the windfarm developer said it was significantly restricting all travel to Shetland to just those essential workers directly involved in the construction works.

All other “risk mitigation procedures” has been reviewed, it said.

That is said to include enhanced social distancing, increased wearing of face coverings and even more frequent cleaning of communal areas on site.

Temperature testing has been introduced for workers each time they arrive on site.

The developer says it is exploring ways of reducing the already limited interaction of workers with the local community.

Its practices relating to coronavirus are being kept under review.