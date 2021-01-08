News

New remote learning guidance for teachers and families

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 32 min ago 0
The Anderson High School. Photo: John Coutts.

Guidance for teachers and families to support remote learning in schools has been published.

The help from Education Scotland is in addition to remote learning guidance already produced by local authorities for schools to plan and prepare.

The majority of school pupils are due to begin remote learning from Monday.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I am grateful for the huge amount of work that has already been done to prepare for next week and more is being done in order to continuously improve the national remote learning offer.

“This guidance sets out a range of entitlements for children and young people during the period of remote learning.

“It highlights the importance of achieving an appropriate balance of live learning and independent activity and an entitlement to ongoing dialogue, reflection and feedback with teachers.”

The guidance can be found here.

