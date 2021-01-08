Salmon farmer with Shetland operations praises staff diligence for achieving high fish survival rates

Farm team, Mangaster, Shetland. Photo: Scottish Sea Farms.

A salmon farmer has published new statistics demonstrating high fish survival rates during 2020.

Scottish Sea Farms, which operates across Shetland, Orkney and West Scotland, achieved an annual survival rate of 92 per cent across its estate.

Managing director Jim Gallagher said 2020 was a tough year, with the arrival of Covid-19, particularly for farmers with animals to feed and tend every day.

“Thanks to the diligence of our farming teams, the many specialist roles working alongside them and the phenomenal amount of time, energy and focus given collectively to ensuring the best growing conditions, we have successfully safeguarded fish welfare throughout the ongoing disruption and continued to play our part in keeping supplies of highly nutritious, home-grown food flowing,” he added.

Mr Gallagher also said the company’s investment programme – including £1million spend on creating 30 new roles, and a £1.9m Fair Isle service vessel – had been integral to the high survival rates.