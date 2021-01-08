About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.