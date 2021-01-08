Thermal mapping to take place of Lerwick District Heating network

A thermographic drone survey will be carried out by Shetland Heat Energy and Power of the district heating pipe network in Lerwick.

The work, which is being described as “non-intrusive” and “non-photographic”, is due to take place this month.

Sheap says the survey will take place during the night and should require no more than two nights of flying.

Sheap Director Derek Leask said: “Thermal drone surveys are a clear improvement on the available tools when it comes to our asset management effort going forward.

“These have been used effectively in Scandinavia for a number of years now, and the board and management at Shetland Heat Energy and Power Ltd have decided that this approach can help improve the resilience and longevity of the district heating pipe network in Lerwick.”