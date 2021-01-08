Arts & Entertainment News

Weel kent acts to perform at Celtic Connections 2021

Adam Civico 2 hours 26 min ago 0
Weel kent acts to perform at Celtic Connections 2021
Orcadian band Fara playing in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Photo: Gaëlle Beri

There will again be a strong contingent of Shetland performers and artistes well known to isles music fans at the Celtic Connections festival.

Launching on Friday 15th January, the annual festival will take the form of several digital performances, recorded live at Glasgow venues.

Shetland musicians, or acts featuring them, will play a prominent part in proceedings. They include Chris Stout and Catriona McKay, Rant (featuring the Reid sisters from Quarff) and Blazin’ Fiddles.

Other performances feature acts which will be well known to many in the isles.

Orcadian Kris Drever, who used to live in Shetland, will play solo and with the band Lau. Fellow Orcadians Fara’s performance will be shown on 26th January.

The festival will run from Friday 15th January to Tuesday 2nd February.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.