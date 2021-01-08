Weel kent acts to perform at Celtic Connections 2021

Orcadian band Fara playing in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Photo: Gaëlle Beri

There will again be a strong contingent of Shetland performers and artistes well known to isles music fans at the Celtic Connections festival.

Launching on Friday 15th January, the annual festival will take the form of several digital performances, recorded live at Glasgow venues.

Shetland musicians, or acts featuring them, will play a prominent part in proceedings. They include Chris Stout and Catriona McKay, Rant (featuring the Reid sisters from Quarff) and Blazin’ Fiddles.

Other performances feature acts which will be well known to many in the isles.

Orcadian Kris Drever, who used to live in Shetland, will play solo and with the band Lau. Fellow Orcadians Fara’s performance will be shown on 26th January.

The festival will run from Friday 15th January to Tuesday 2nd February.