Two new Covid cases reported today by NHS Shetland

The number of people with Covid-19 is continuing to rise with another two cases being reported today.

Scottish government figures are now showing Shetland as having 172 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The number expected to go up again in coming days.

Consultant in Public Health Dr Susan Laidlaw said: “Anyone with Covid symptoms or who feels unwell should behave as if they have Covid and immediately isolate and book a test.

“To do this go to the NHS Shetland website and fill in the form to ‘self-refer’.

“The only way to stay safe is to maintain physical distancing and to keep back from people who are not in your domestic bubble.”

The vaccination programme in Shetland is underway with care home residents and over 80s a priority group.

Dr Laidlaw said community nurses had been to all the care homes to vaccinate residents and would start vaccinating those over 80 who were housebound next week.

Vaccination of patient facing health care staff and social care staff who provide direct care is ongoing.

For the time being Shetland remains in level three with mainland Scotland in level four.