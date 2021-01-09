Headlines News

Two new Covid cases reported today by NHS Shetland

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 33 min ago 0
Two new Covid cases reported today by NHS Shetland
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

The number of people with Covid-19 is continuing to rise with another two cases being reported today.

Scottish government figures are now showing Shetland as having 172 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The number expected to go up again in coming days.

Consultant in Public Health Dr Susan Laidlaw said: “Anyone with Covid symptoms or who feels unwell should behave as if they have Covid and immediately isolate and book a test.

“To do this go to the NHS Shetland website and fill in the form to ‘self-refer’.

“The only way to stay safe is to maintain physical distancing and to keep back from people who are not in your domestic bubble.”

The vaccination programme in Shetland is underway with care home residents and over 80s a priority group.

Dr Laidlaw said community nurses had been to all the care homes to vaccinate residents and would start vaccinating those over 80 who were housebound next week.

Vaccination of patient facing health care staff and social care staff who provide direct care is ongoing.

For the time being Shetland remains in level three with mainland Scotland in level four.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.