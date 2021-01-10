Figures show three new cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Another three people in the isles are suffering from coronavirus, according to new figures from the Scottish government.

The cases are in addition to the two cases highlighted yesterday by NHS Shetland.

Today’s figures are believed to be linked to the recent North Mainland outbreak.

Shetland is now significantly ahead of the other island groups in terms of case numbers.

Since the start of the pandemic Shetland has had 175 cases of coronavirus reported, compared with 112 in the Western Isles and 45 in Orkney.