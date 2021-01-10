News

Fisherman is airlifted by rescue helicopter

Ryan Taylor 6 hours ago 0
Fisherman is airlifted by rescue helicopter
Coastguard Rescue 900. Photo: Brian Gray

The coastguard helicopter was called out early on Sunday morning after a crewman aboard a fishing vessel had to be evacuated.

The man took ill shortly after 6am 84 nautical miles east south east of Sumburgh.

The name of the vessel has not been released.

Shetland Coastguard said the helicopter was tasked to collect the patient from the vessel.

He was taken to the Clickimin landing site in Lerwick, where he was met by a coastguard rescue team and transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.