Police warn of ice on roads

Police have warned roads in the isles are heavily affected by ice, which is likely to cause

disruption.

The A970 north of Lerwick and the roads north of Voe and Brae are especially affected with ice patches and there are likely to be ice patches on other routes, too.

Shetland Islands Council have been contacted and have been made aware to allow roads to be treated accordingly.

Police Scotland are advising motorists to take care driving and allow extra time for their journeys.