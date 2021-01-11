Cafe granted licences for its extension

The team at Fjara Cafe Bar, pictured when restrictions were eased last summer.

A cafe bar has been granted three occasional licences for its extended seating area – although Covid-19 restrictions will prevent their immediate use.

The Shetland Islands area licensing board granted the applications for Fjara Cafe Bar in Sea Road, Lerwick, at its meeting this morning (Monday).

The occasional licences, in combination, cover the period from today until 25th February, and from 11am to 1am each day. They bring the licences for the extension in line with those held by the rest of premises.

Covid-19 restrictions currently require hospitality venues to close at 6pm and preclude the sale of alcohol.

However, Paul Wishart of the SIC’s legal department explained the granting of the applications was separate to the tier three restrictions , which would remain in force.

As no objections had been received by the licensing standards officer, Mr Wishart said the board must grant the application.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell questioned why the application has been submitted as three occasional licences, rather than one to vary the condition of the existing licence.

Mr Wishart explained a separate application had also been submitted, however it had not been processed in time for the board’s latest meeting. He said it was expected to be heard at the February or March meeting.

Board member Catherine Hughson said hospitality businesses had been hit “very hard” during the pandemic and as there were no objections, she had no problem agreeing the licence.