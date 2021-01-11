Glow issue poses problems for home learning children

The remote system used to assist pupils learning from home has experienced “gremlins” on the first official day of home learning for pupils.

The issue with Glow is said to be one being seen throughout the country, with some children and parents having difficulties in accessing, posting or uploading to Microsoft Teams.

But parents are being urged not to worry if they are struggling to get the online system to work properly.

The issue has been highlighted by Baltasound Junior High School.

In an online statement it said: “Day one of remote learning and we are finding gremlins at work preventing some from accessing Teams/Glow.

“With the whole of Scotland learning online from today, we are experiencing issues accessing/posting/uploading to Teams.

“We have shared this with the local authority.

“In these initial stages, don’t worry if you experience similar issues – please look back later.”

The statement urged pupils to “enjoy the snow and go outside and see what you can build”.

It comes after the director of children’s services Helen Budge reassured parents that they should not feel the need to replicate the school day at home with their children.

In a letter to parents she stated: “I appreciate the challenges of remote learning many families experienced last year.

“Please be reassured that you are not expected, or should feel pressurised, to replicate the pupil day at home, each day.”

She said “short, focussed” periods of remote learning often worked best for pupils during the last lockdown.