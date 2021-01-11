Headlines News

Glow issue poses problems for home learning children

Ryan Taylor 15 hours 39 min ago 0
Glow issue poses problems for home learning children

The remote system used to assist pupils learning from home has experienced “gremlins” on the first official day of home learning for pupils.

The issue with Glow is said to be one being seen throughout the country, with some children and parents having difficulties in accessing, posting or uploading to Microsoft Teams.

But parents are being urged not to worry if they are struggling to get the online system to work properly.

The issue has been highlighted by Baltasound Junior High School.

In an online statement it said: “Day one of remote learning and we are finding gremlins at work preventing some from accessing Teams/Glow.

“With the whole of Scotland learning online from today, we are experiencing issues accessing/posting/uploading to Teams.

“We have shared this with the local authority.

“In these initial stages, don’t worry if you experience similar issues – please look back later.”

The statement urged pupils to “enjoy the snow and go outside and see what you can build”.

It comes after the director of children’s services Helen Budge reassured parents that they should not feel the need to replicate the school day at home with their children.

In a letter to parents she stated: “I appreciate the challenges of remote learning many families experienced last year.

“Please be reassured that you are not expected, or should feel pressurised, to replicate the pupil day at home, each day.”

She said “short, focussed” periods of remote learning often worked best for pupils during the last lockdown.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.