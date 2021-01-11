Man remanded over offences at town supermarket
A man has been remanded in custody after he admitted breaking a window and entering a woman’s home uninvited.
Grant Huntington, 32, of Union Street, Lerwick, behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on 15th December.
He entered the premises and lay on a bed, refusing to leave when asked to do so.
Huntington also admitted a separate offence of stealing a bottle of spirits at the Co-op in Lerwick.
He behaved aggressively towards staff and repeatedly struck windows at the store with a bottle. He also threw a bottle at a woman, assaulting her.
Huntington struggled with police and made threats to them, spitting in a police vehicle and urinating in his custody cell.
His case was adjourned for criminal justice social work reports,
He is due to appear again in court on 3rd February.