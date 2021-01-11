News

One patient airlifted to Aberdeen with Covid

Ryan Nicolson 12 hours 27 min ago 0
A Covid positive patient was airlifted to Aberdeen over the weekend.

Director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said that there were four patients in the Gilbert Bain Hospital with coronavirus.

All of the patients are stable and assessment is ongoing, she said, but they are suffering “respiratory illness” due to the virus.

Ms Carolan did not say what condition the patient who was transferred to Aberdeen was in, or on which day the patient was transferred.

