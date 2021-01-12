COMPETITION: Get creative and win with Winnie the Pooh

He’s everyone’s favourite bear with the “rumbly tumbly” and Winnie the Pooh could help primary bairns win a fantastic prize.

To coincide with Winnie the Pooh Day on 18th January – and to make homeschooling a little cheerier – The Shetland Times is running an art competition.

There are two categories: Nursery to P3 pupils should download and colour in the image included below (a version will also appear in The Shetland Times on Friday); P4 to P7 children should draw and colour their own Winnie the Pooh artwork.

All entries should be sent to: Winnie the Pooh competition, The Shetland Times Ltd, Gremista, Lerwick, ZE1 0PX or emailed to adverts@shetlandtimes.co.uk. Winners will receive a Winnie the Pooh soft toy and colouring set.

The closing date is Wednesday 20th January and the winners will be announced on 22nd January.

